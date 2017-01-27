2017 BYU football recruiting: Chaz Ah You delays commitment

One of BYU football’s top targets announced he’s delaying his commitment until Signing Day. Is that good news for the Cougars?

Four-star safety prospect Chaz Ah You is one of BYU football’s top 2017 targets. He was originally supposed to commit this week/weekend, but delayed his decision until National Signing Day.

Why?

Because the Provo product is taking an official visit to BYU this weekend.

Ah You is also considering Utah, Washington, UCLA and Stanford – and it was originally thought that BYU football wasn’t a realistic option for him.

But now 247Sports has BYU’s chances at 75 percent. Part of that might be the Kalani Sitake effect as Sitake originally recruited Ah You while he was the defensive coordinator at Utah.

Ah You would be the gem of the 2017 recruiting class for BYU football.

He’s got incredible instincts as a defender, makes smooth cuts, goes straight to the ball and would be a big-time playmaker for the Cougars. He’s a sound tackler and has good top-end speed. His game film speaks for itself.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety has some weight to add, which will surely happen once he’s in a collegiate weight program. Ah You is the kind of recruit you could hang your hat on. Add him in with Langi Tuifua – and BYU football has put together a pretty good recruiting class.

Ah You’s senior highlights can be seen below.

National Signing Day is Feb. 1 and Lawless Republic will have extensive BYU football recruiting coverage.

