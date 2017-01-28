2017 Arkansas Razorback Football Recruiting Tracker
As recruiting season comes to its climax, we have everything you need to know about Arkansas Razorbacks recruiting.
Arkansas Razorback football recruiting is at its hottest for the year. Razorbackers has put together a full list of each recruit that is on campus and all hard commits.
Of course, we will also be breaking news of decommitments as well. All decommits will have a separate article but we will link to the information here as we update.
All the star rankings used are from 247. Each recruit also has a highlight video (if available), 247 profile link and their scout profile link. We have created a one-stop source for your Razorback recruiting needs. Here is your 2017 Arkansas Razorback recruiting tracker.
On Campus For 2017 Class
WR
Brandon Martin
6-4, 205 JuCo Mississippi Gulf Coast , ★★★★
PRO
Daulton Hyatt
6-4, 182 (Attalla, AL), ★★★
OT
Dalton Wagner
69, 312 (Richmond, IL), ★★★
OT
Kirby Adcock
6-5, 280 lbs (Nashville, AR), ★★★
OLB
Kyrei Fisher
6-2, 230 lbs (Tulsa, OK), ★★★
OT
Shane Clenin
6-6, 285 lbs (Festus, MO), ★★★
RB
Maleek Williams
6-1, 215 lbs (Punta Gorda, FL), ★★★
S
Korey Hernandez
6-0, 175 lbs (Ellenwood, GA), ★★★
WR
Jonathan Nance
6-2, 180 lbs JuCo Mississippi Gulf Coast, ★★★
Signed LOI (Not On Campus)
TE
Jeremy Patton
6-6, 230 lbs JuCo Arizona Western College, ★★★★
Commits (Not Signed)
S
Montaric Brown
6-0, 182 lbs (Ashdown, AR), ★★★★
APN
Chase Hayden
5-10, 189 lbs (Collerville, TN, ★★★
ATH
Kamren Curl
6-2, 180 lbs (Muskogee, OK), ★★★
WR
Maleek Barkley
5-11, 185 lbs (Austin, TX), ★★★
ATH
Jarrod Barnes
5-11, 167 lbs (Cabot, AR), ★★★
WR
Koilan Jackson
6-3, 207 lbs (Little Rock, AR), ★★★
CB
Jarques McClellion
6-0, 180 lbs (Delray Beach, FL), ★★★
ATH
De’Vion Warren
5-10, 170 lbs (Monroe, LA), ★★★
OLB
Derrick Munson
6-0,, 200 lbs (Metalrle, LA), ★★★
CB
Jordon Curtis
5-11, 180 lbs (Jenks, OK), ★★★
OLB