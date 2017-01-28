2017 Arkansas Razorback Football Recruiting Tracker

As recruiting season comes to its climax, we have everything you need to know about Arkansas Razorbacks recruiting.

Arkansas Razorback football recruiting is at its hottest for the year. Razorbackers has put together a full list of each recruit that is on campus and all hard commits.

Of course, we will also be breaking news of decommitments as well. All decommits will have a separate article but we will link to the information here as we update.

All the star rankings used are from 247. Each recruit also has a highlight video (if available), 247 profile link and their scout profile link. We have created a one-stop source for your Razorback recruiting needs. Here is your 2017 Arkansas Razorback recruiting tracker.

On Campus For 2017 Class

WR

Brandon Martin 6-4, 205 JuCo Mississippi Gulf Coast , ★★★★

247 Profile

Scout

PRO

Daulton Hyatt 6-4, 182 (Attalla, AL), ★★★

247 Profile

Scout

OT

Dalton Wagner 69, 312 (Richmond, IL), ★★★

247 Profile

Scout

OT

Kirby Adcock 6-5, 280 lbs (Nashville, AR), ★★★



247 Profile

Scout

OLB

Kyrei Fisher 6-2, 230 lbs (Tulsa, OK), ★★★

247 Profile

Scout

OT

Shane Clenin 6-6, 285 lbs (Festus, MO), ★★★



247 Profile

RB

Maleek Williams 6-1, 215 lbs (Punta Gorda, FL), ★★★



247 Profile

S

Korey Hernandez 6-0, 175 lbs (Ellenwood, GA), ★★★





247 Profile

Scout

WR

Jonathan Nance 6-2, 180 lbs JuCo Mississippi Gulf Coast, ★★★



247 Profile

Scout

Signed LOI (Not On Campus)

TE

Jeremy Patton 6-6, 230 lbs JuCo Arizona Western College, ★★★★



247 Profile

Scout

Commits (Not Signed)

S

Montaric Brown 6-0, 182 lbs (Ashdown, AR), ★★★★

247 Profile

Scout

APN

Chase Hayden 5-10, 189 lbs (Collerville, TN, ★★★

247 Profile

Scout

ATH

Kamren Curl 6-2, 180 lbs (Muskogee, OK), ★★★

247 Profile

Scout

WR

Maleek Barkley 5-11, 185 lbs (Austin, TX), ★★★

247 Profile

Scout

ATH

Jarrod Barnes 5-11, 167 lbs (Cabot, AR), ★★★

247 Profile

Scout

WR

Koilan Jackson 6-3, 207 lbs (Little Rock, AR), ★★★

247 Profile

Scout

CB

Jarques McClellion 6-0, 180 lbs (Delray Beach, FL), ★★★

247 Sports

Scout

ATH

De’Vion Warren 5-10, 170 lbs (Monroe, LA), ★★★

247 Profile

Scout

OLB

Derrick Munson 6-0,, 200 lbs (Metalrle, LA), ★★★

247 Profile

Scout

CB

Jordon Curtis 5-11, 180 lbs (Jenks, OK), ★★★

247 Profile

Scout

OLB

Josh Paul 6-2, 205 lbs (New Orleans, LA), ★★★

247 Profile

Scout

