2 players with D-III McMurry arrested in Fort Worth slaying

ABILENE, Texas (AP) Two football players at NCAA Division III McMurry University have been arrested on murder warrants issued by investigators of a fatal shooting at a Fort Worth apartment.

Taylor County jail officials say 19-year-old Ryan Tyrell McBeth of Fort Worth and 18-year-old Dontrell Lamond Dock of Conroe are held on capital murder warrants out of Tarrant County. Bonds were set at $250,000 each after their arrests Wednesday on McMurry’s Abilene campus. A jail booking clerk said there was no record of attorneys for the pair.

A Fort Worth police spokeswoman says they are suspects in the Jan. 11 fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex near Cobb Park in southern Fort Worth.

A McMurry spokesman didn’t answer a request for comment.

As a defensive back, McBeth returned three interceptions for 94 yards in his 2016 junior season. As a running back, Dock gained 61 yards in 18 carries and caught four passes for 26 yards in six games played in his 2016 sophomore season.