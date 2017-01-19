College Football > Teams >

Penn State Nittany Lions

10/1 Minnesota Golden Gophers
vs MINN
W 26-29
10/8 Maryland Terrapins
vs MD
W 14-38
10/22 Ohio State Buckeyes
vs OSU
W 21-24
10/29 Purdue Boilermakers
@ PUR
W 62-24
11/5 Iowa Hawkeyes
vs IOWA
W 14-41
11/12 Indiana Hoosiers
@ IND
W 45-31
11/19 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
@ RUTG
W 39-0
11/26 Michigan State Spartans
vs MSU
W 12-45
12/3 Wisconsin Badgers
vs WIS
W 31-38
1/2 USC Trojans
vs USC
L 52-49
2016 Big Ten East Standings Conf Ovr
Ohio State Buckeyes OSU OSU 8-1 11-2
Penn State Nittany Lions Penn State PSU Y 8-1 11-3
Michigan Wolverines Michigan MICH 7-2 10-3
Indiana Hoosiers Indiana IND 4-5 6-7
Maryland Terrapins Maryland MD 3-6 6-7
Michigan State Spartans Michigan State MSU 1-8 3-9
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Rutgers RUTG 0-9 2-10
2016 Key Stats

Rank
21st
Points Per Game
PSU
37.6
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
47th
Points Allowed / Game
PSU
25.4
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
36th
Passing Yards / Game
PSU
260.7
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
66th
Rushing Yards / Game
PSU
171.9
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM