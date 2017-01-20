Penn State Football News Links: Barkley the Offensive MVP, Recruiting News, and More
24h | Barry Leonard Jr./FanSided via Victory Bell Rings
Gophers lose second-half lead to Penn State
Yesterday | foxsports
Penn State Basketball: Nittany Lions Complete Comeback Against Minnesota
Yesterday | Barry Leonard Jr./FanSided via Victory Bell Rings
TOP HEADLINESMore from Yardbarker >>
Final Polls
All
|AP
|Coaches
|Playoff
|7 (-2)
|7 (-2)
|5 (+2)
Standings
All
|2016 Big Ten East Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|OSU OSU
|8-1
|11-2
|Penn State PSU Y
|8-1
|11-3
|Michigan MICH
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana IND
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland MD
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State MSU
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers RUTG
|0-9
|2-10
- Y
- Clinched Conference
2016 Key Stats
Rank
21st
Points Per Game
PSU
37.6
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
47th
Points Allowed / Game
PSU
25.4
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
36th
Passing Yards / Game
PSU
260.7
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
66th
Rushing Yards / Game
PSU
171.9
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM