Oklahoma Sooners

10/1 TCU Horned Frogs
@ TCU
W 52-46
10/8 Texas Longhorns
vs TEXAS
W 40-45
10/15 Kansas State Wildcats
vs K-STATE
W 17-38
10/22 Texas Tech Red Raiders
@ TEXTCH
W 66-59
10/29 Kansas Jayhawks
vs KAN
W 3-56
11/3 Iowa State Cyclones
@ IOWAST
W 34-24
11/12 Baylor Bears
vs BAYLOR
W 24-45
11/19 West Virginia Mountaineers
@ WVU
W 56-28
12/3 Oklahoma State Cowboys
vs OKST
W 20-38
1/2 Auburn Tigers
vs AUB
W 19-35
Final Polls

AP Coaches Playoff
5 (+2) 3 (+4) 7 (+2)

Standings

2016 Big 12 Standings Conf Ovr
Oklahoma Sooners Oklahoma OU Y 9-0 11-2
Oklahoma State Cowboys Oklahoma St OKST 7-2 10-3
West Virginia Mountaineers West Virginia WVU 7-2 10-3
Kansas State Wildcats Kansas State K-STATE 6-3 9-4
Baylor Bears Baylor BAYLOR 3-6 7-6
TCU Horned Frogs TCU TCU 4-5 6-7
Texas Longhorns Texas TEXAS 3-6 5-7
Texas Tech Red Raiders Texas Tech TEXTCH 3-6 5-7
Iowa State Cyclones Iowa State IOWAST 2-7 3-9
Kansas Jayhawks Kansas KAN 1-8 2-10
Y
Clinched Conference

2016 Key Stats

Rank
3rd
Points Per Game
OU
43.9
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
68th
Points Allowed / Game
OU
28.8
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
12th
Passing Yards / Game
OU
318.0
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
18th
Rushing Yards / Game
OU
236.8
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM