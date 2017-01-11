See thousands of Clemson fans show up to welcome the team back home
Clemson stunned Alabama in the CFP national championship game this year, winning 35-31 after one of the most thrilling fourth quarters in title game history. On Tuesday, 6,000 diehard Clemson fans were waiting for the team, and gave them a hero's welcome as they arrived back in South Carolina.Joshua S. Kelly Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Joshua S. Kelly Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
