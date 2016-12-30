5 reasons why Penn State will upend USC in the Rose Bowl

The Nittany Lions are motivated

Penn State did everything a two-loss team could possibly do to earn a trip to the College Football Playoff, knocking off both Ohio State and Wisconsin, and claiming the Big Ten championship.

However, a September blowout loss to Michigan ultimately kept the Nittany Lions out of the final four, and while the Rose Bowl is a pretty decent consolation prize, one has to figure James Franklin and his guys are eager to prove, one last time, that they were deserving of a shot at a title.

Add to that the fact that Penn State hasn’t won a Rose Bowl in 22 years -- and has lost to USC in the Rose Bowl since -- and there’s plenty of motivation to bring a win back to State College.