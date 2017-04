While most of America has spent the past few months consumed with the NCAA tournament and the never-ending Russell Westbrook vs. James Harden MVP debate, college football’s best teams have quietly spent their time plugging away on practice fields across the country. We’re talking spring football, and some of the best teams will play their spring games this weekend.

One of the most intriguing will be in Columbus, where the Ohio State Buckeyes will return to the field for the first time since an embarrassing 31-0 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

Five things to watch for when the scarlet takes on gray at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday: