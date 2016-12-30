Why Ohio State has the edge over Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes are trying to win their second national championship in the past three seasons, and the Clemson Tigers are trying to reach the championship game for the second consecutive season.

The teams will meet Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, with the winner advancing to face either the Alabama Crimson Tide or the Washington Huskies in the championship game on Jan. 9.

A unit-by-unit analysis of which squad has the edge in Saturday’s College Football Playoff matchup:

USA TODAY Sports

Matthew O'Haren