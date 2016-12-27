NFL insider Michael Lombardi evaluates which college coaches would translate to the NFL

Nick Saban

Saban is obviously the white whale of football coaching, a man whose wild success in college (he could win a staggering sixth national championship overall this year) and previous time in the NFL make him an ideal candidate for any professional organization looking for a coach. At 65-years-old and with a $7 million salary, it’s hard to know if Saban is truly interested in starting over again, especially since he has everything at Alabama exactly how he wants it.

Lombardi comments: I don’t want to speak for Nick, but the reason the college is more attractive is that he can control everything in the organization and his destiny. For most college coaches what makes college more attractive is their ability to have their hands on everything that effects winning and not have a lot of outside influences.

In the pro game there are a lot of people that effect the team as much as the head coach… As I’ve cited many times, he’d still be the coach in Miami if they’d passed Drew Brees on the shoulder injury. Those things are problematic to guys that want to build a program.

What about the idea that Saban “struggled” to coach pro players in Miami? I don’t know if that’s true at all. All I know is that in 1994 he had a defense in Cleveland that only gave up 214 points in the NFL, coaching pro players. I don’t know what else you need to prove.