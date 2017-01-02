The wild history of Lane Kiffin’s dramatic coaching departures

Lane Kiffin goes out in style

Lane Kiffin rose to prominence with USC, where he was offensive coordinator in 2005-2006 and was the wide receivers coach the previous year during the Trojans' run to a since-vacated national title. A highly coveted coach, in 2007 he made the unusual jump straight from college coordinator to NFL head coach when he was hired by the Oakland Raiders.

Since then, every stop on Kiffin's coaching journey has been marked by memorable — in some cases, utterly unfortgettable — contentious exits, the most recent of which came on Monday. Take a look back at Kiffin's high-profile departures.

