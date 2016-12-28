8 things to know about the Foster Farms Bowl on FOX
The 8-4 Utah Utes from the Pac-12 square off against the 6-6 Indiana Hoosiers out of the Big Ten in Wednesday's Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.
You can catch all the action on FOX and FOX Sports GO starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call from Santa Clara, Calif. Here are 7 things to know before you tune in.Neville E. Guard USA TODAY Sports
Utah's coach is one of the best ever in bowls
At 9-1 all-time in bowl games, all with the Utes, Utah's Kyle Whittingham has the highest winning percentage of any coach ever with a minimum of 10 bowls coached. That's better than Urban Meyer (second at 81.8 percent), Nick Saban (26th at 55.6 percent), and every other legend you can think of. The caveat, of course, is that Whittingham's bowls have not typically been on the same level of some of those other guys, but he did beat Saban and Alabama head-to-head in the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2008 campaign, capping an unbeaten season.Gene Sweeney Jr Getty Images
Indiana has a new coach making an unusual debut
Kevin Wilson (pictured) somewhat surprisingly resigned as Indiana's coach in early December due to "philosophical differences" despite leading the Hoosiers to their second straight bowl-worthy 6-6 season following eight years of futility. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen — who came over from South Florida and turned Indiana into a top-40 defense after ranking 121st last season — was given a six-year deal to be the next coach practically on the spot, and this will be his first game at the helm of a program that is looking to take the next step in upcoming years. First on the agenda: Win the bowl. The Hoosiers lost the Pinstripe Bowl a year ago.Michael Hickey Getty Images
Joe Williams is one of the nation's best running backs
Williams is one of the most interesting stories of the season. The Utah senior briefly quit football in September after two lackluster games to start the season, then came back after missing four games and rushed for 179, a school-record 332, 172, 181 and 149 yards in his next five, amassing all of his nine touchdowns during that stretch. Had he maintained his rushing average over his six post-retirement games — 185 yards per — throughout the entire 12-game season, he would be the nation's No. 1 rusher. He's the key to Utah's offense.Mark J. Terrill AP photo
Keep an eye on Dan Feeney, the game's top NFL prospect
It's not often the spotlight is on a guard, but Indiana's Dan Feeney might end up the top player drafted into the NFL out of this game. The senior was an All-American by most counts — including ours — and the Hoosiers' only All-Big Ten first-teamer. He widely rates as the top guard available for the 2017 NFL Draft, with some projecting him to go in the first round.Rob Foldy Getty Images
Utah is playing for pride
With just two games to go in the season, Utah was 8-2, ranked No. 12 in the CFP poll, and in control of its own destiny in the Pac-12 South. Winning the final two games would've meant a trip to the Pac-12 championship game and a shot at a Rose Bowl bid. Instead, they suffered an inexplicable loss at home to an Oregon team that was just 3-7 at the time, then came up short in a tough game against Colorado the following week. That left the Utes headed to the Foster Farms Bowl, where they will be trying to end on a high note after coming so close to the top.Gene Sweeney Jr Getty Images
Indiana is going in two different directions
A year ago, Indiana was allowing a dismal 507 yards and over 37 points per game. This season, those numbers are down to 373 and 27 under Allen's leadership. Tegray Scales (pictured) is a big part of that turnaround — he led the Big Ten in tackles was named to the All-Big Ten third team.
So why is the team stuck in neutral with another 6-6 finish? The offense had a corresponding dip in production year-over-year, going from ranked 16th in the nation with 504 yards and 36.5 points per game in 2015 to just 60th with 433 yards and 25.9 points this season.Michael Hickey Getty Images
Utah's defensive front is its key to success
The mismatch that favors Indiana is in the passing game. The Hoosiers were 25th in country with 277.9 yards per game while Utah ranked just 102nd defending the pass. The numbers are nearly reversed in the running game — Indiana's offense is 89th, Utah's defense 25th.
If Utah's front — led by All-American end Hunter Dimick (pictured, No. 49) — can stuff Indiana's 1,000-yard rusher Devine Redding and pressure Indiana QB Richard Lagow, it could spell a long day for that middle-of-the-road Hoosiers offense.Christian Petersen Getty Images
These teams have faced six of the top 10 in the CFP poll
Utah went 1-2 against the Pac-12's three top-10 representatives in the latest rankings, beating No. 9 USC 31-27 in September (still the most recent loss the Trojans have had), before losing at home to No. 4 Washington, 31-24, and at No. 10 Colorado, 27-22, in their last game.
Indiana, meanwhile, was a victim of the Big Ten East gauntlet, losing to No. 3 Ohio State 38-17 in Columbus, falling 45-31 at home to No. 5 Penn State and suffering a tough 20-10 loss at No. 6 Michigan.
Safe to say both teams have been tested.Gene Sweeney Jr and Michael Hickey Getty Images