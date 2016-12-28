8 things to know about the Foster Farms Bowl on FOX

The 8-4 Utah Utes from the Pac-12 square off against the 6-6 Indiana Hoosiers out of the Big Ten in Wednesday's Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

You can catch all the action on FOX and FOX Sports GO starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call from Santa Clara, Calif. Here are 7 things to know before you tune in.

Neville E. Guard

USA TODAY Sports