25 college football bowl games we desperately wish existed
Dan Carson
’Tis the season for ridiculously-named bowl games.
Ah, Bowl Week … that special time of year when college football turns the page on another season with a nine-day bender of consolation pigskin and brazen consumerism.
Bowl Week is Sweatpants South By Southwest, particularly for #brands, who compete for the honor of slapping their names on any and every available surface area within missile-range of each bowl game.
The result is a slate of football games with names ranging from the unremarkable to the completely absurd. There should never have been a "Belk Bowl,” but it happened, and now it is a beautiful, silly tradition in college football forever, and we are all better for it.
With that in mind, I decided to take this ad-heavy trend to the next level and come up with 25 new sponsored bowl games that absolutely should exist. I’ve also taken the liberty of providing slogans for each game, as well as the free swag and gifts players can expect for competing in these illustrious competitions.
I think you'll see that Bowl Week—while good—is still leaving a lot of bowl on the bone in terms of sponsorship opportunities.Getty Images Getty Images
25
The Derek Zoolander Bowl for Teams Who Can’t Kick Good (And Want to Learn to Do Other Things Good, Too)
Slogan: “Three times the size."
Gifts: Books, “styling putty."
24
The Tweetdeck Laggard Bowl
Slogan: "Like Twitter, but 12 seconds ago."
Gifts: All-you-can-eat escargot.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
23
The Hungry Man 'I Can’t Believe It’s Not Buffalo!' Bowl
Slogan: “The flavor of a bison, the mystery of a lifetime."
Gifts: A year’s supply of Hungry Man, store brand Pepto Bismol.Copyright - The Denver Post, MediaNews Group. Denver Post via Getty Images
22
The Big & Tall Bowl Presented By Bol Bol, Son of Manute Bol
Slogan: “Finally, a bowl big enough for a Bol."
Gifts: A pair of 30”/64” dress slacks, framed photo of Manute Bol standing next to Muggsy Bogues.Focus on Sport Getty Images
21
The Michael Bolton Bowl
Slogan: “When a man loves a bowl game."
Gifts: Hair extensions, the complete Michael Bolton discography.Mike Lewis Photography Redferns
20
The Bowling For Soup Bowl
Slogan: “The bowl all the bad teams want.”
Gifts: Bowling shoes (used), a regretful wrist tattoo.
19
The Chipotle Burrito Bowl
Slogan: “We should’ve done this six years ago."
Gifts: Lifetime Chipotle card, iPad Pro pre-loaded with season 1 of Westworld for waiting out the IBS.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
18
The YouTube Comment Section Bowl
Slogan: “You’re*"
Gifts: Excedrin, The Best of “Like If You’re Listening to This in 2016."Gabe Ginsberg Getty Images
17
The Egg Avatar Stick to Sports Bowl Presented by Eggland’s Best
Slogan: “No bias. No girls. No proof Obama was born here."
Gifts: Brut cologne, Warhammer 40K Imperial Knight Warden plastic kit.
16
The Bone Thugs N Harmony Crossroads Bowl, Presented by the Blessed Rum
Slogan: “Bowl-bowl-bowl-bowl bowl, bowl, bowl."
Gifts: Commemorative bag and a quarter O.Leon Bennett WireImage
15
The Sweet Potato Yam Presented by Vernon Davis
Slogan: “Yams. Sweet potato yams."
Gifts: Yams. Sweet potato yams.
14
The College Dropout Bowl Presented by Kanye West
Slogan: “She got a light skin friend who like bowl game action."
Gifts: Twister set, team-color rhinestone necklaces.Getty Images Getty Images
13
The 1st Annual Troll Toll Bowl, Presented by Patty’s Pub
Slogan: “You have to pay the troll toll to get into our big bowl."
Gifts: Autographed Chase Utley memorabilia, Crate & Barrel Rum Ham Confection Oven.Rodin Eckenroth Getty Images
12
The Harambe Memorial Bowl, Presented by Delta House
Slogan: “VenMo: ChadBroChill69"
Gifts: T-shirt that comes with cover, $2 You Call Its.Alex Menendez Getty Images
11
The First Annual Soylent Thinkpiece Bowl
Slogan: “The nutrients you need for the unpaid internship you despise."
Gifts: Leather Color Rush vaping jacket, three-month subscription to The Atlantic.AFP AFP/Getty Images
10
The TaxSlayer Sriracha Bowl
Slogan: “There are two types of people: people who love Sriracha, and people who haven’t tried Sriracha yet because they owe the IRS thousands."
Gifts: Sriracha-scented Jordans, free TaxSlayer subscription.Angels Baseball LP Getty Images
9
The Cleveland Buick Bowl, Presented By LeBron James
Slogan: “He fits in the car."
Gifts: Undertaker graphic shirt, food that’s prepared near the street.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
8
The LeSean McCoy Girls-Only Bowl, Presented By Ciroc
Slogan: “5+ WINS A MUST."
Gifts: The location, complimentary form sheet and pen.Tom Szczerbowski Getty Images
7
The Rasheed Wallace ITT Tech Bowl
Slogan: “The best to ever do it technically."
Gifts: Unclaimed degrees, two free throws and possession.NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
6
The Girl Scouts of America Bowl
Slogan: “You know you want Samoa."
Gifts: All the Girl Scout cookies, all day. Just freighters and freighters of cookies.Getty Images Getty Images
5
The OVO Bandwagon Bowl Presented by Drake
Slogan: “Unfamiliar with this team and UNRULY."
Gifts: OVO wrist coach with all the bench players’ names on it.Getty Images Getty Images
4
The Clear Eyes Crying Jordan Bowl
Slogan: “From Dream Team to Meme King."
Gifts: Silk handkerchief by Stance, Nike driving iron set.AP ASSOCIATED PRESS
3
The Joey BOFA Bowl, Presented by Joey Bosa
Slogan: “In memory of Deez."
Gifts: Goretex whoopee cushion, two for flinching.Getty Images Getty Images
2
The Bismack Biyombowl Presented by Dr. Pepper
Slogan: “I invented Bismack, y’know?"
Gifts: XL foam finger, “game-used” Steve Spurrier exercise ball.Getty Images Getty Images
1
The Rae Sremmurd Black Beatles Bowl Presented by Papa John's
Slogan: “That girl is a real crowd pizza."
Gifts: GoPro camera w/ head strap, Papa John’s phone number “in case y’all get up to something later."
Dan is on Twitter. The key to winning bowl games is putting the time and the lime into the coconut and filling the bowl up.Getty Images Getty Images for Billboard + 1800 Tequila