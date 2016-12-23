25 college football bowl games we desperately wish existed

’Tis the season for ridiculously-named bowl games.

Ah, Bowl Week … that special time of year when college football turns the page on another season with a nine-day bender of consolation pigskin and brazen consumerism. Bowl Week is Sweatpants South By Southwest, particularly for #brands, who compete for the honor of slapping their names on any and every available surface area within missile-range of each bowl game.

The result is a slate of football games with names ranging from the unremarkable to the completely absurd. There should never have been a "Belk Bowl,” but it happened, and now it is a beautiful, silly tradition in college football forever, and we are all better for it.

With that in mind, I decided to take this ad-heavy trend to the next level and come up with 25 new sponsored bowl games that absolutely should exist. I’ve also taken the liberty of providing slogans for each game, as well as the free swag and gifts players can expect for competing in these illustrious competitions.

I think you'll see that Bowl Week—while good—is still leaving a lot of bowl on the bone in terms of sponsorship opportunities.

