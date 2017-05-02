Colin Cowherd explains why Nick Saban massive deal isn’t evidence college players should be paid

Elite college coaches are hard to find

“In the NFL and in the NBA, most of the coaching is reasonably high-end. In college sports, it is not.

First of all, you’ve only got 30 NBA teams or baseball teams. There are very few elite jobs. There are only so many head coaching jobs in the NFL.

College? There’s 120 Division I programs. Well, there’s not going to be 120 great college football coaches. So the college coach, to me, is more valuable than the NFL coach.”