5 reasons Clemson will shock Alabama on its way to a national championship

As recently as a few weeks ago, had you asked the casual fan to pick a national champion, the overwhelming answer would have been “Duh, Alabama.” Along with death, taxes, the Harlem Globetrotters and Jim Harbaugh doing something weird to get everyone’s attention, it was one of the safest bets you could possibly make.

But now, just a week later, things have changed. With Clemson’s annihilation of Ohio State in the national semifinal and the weird, Lane Kiffin melodrama surrounding the Crimson Tide program, there is a small, growing contingent that believes that the Tigers have what it takes to upset Alabama.

After seeing that Clemson destruction in person last Saturday, count me in as part of that contingent. Here are five reasons why.

Getty Images

Getty Images