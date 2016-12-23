5 unique challenges to playing in the Bahamas Bowl

They had to send their equipment via boat

Typically, when programs travel for a road game, the gameday gear gets loaded on a 48- to 52-foot tractor trailer a day or two before the team leaves campus. But driving to the Bahamas clearly wasn’t an option, so the Eagles had to get creative.

The solution? Both Eastern Michigan and Old Dominion agreed, in the spirit of cooperation, to use the same freight company to haul their helmets, pads and radio equipment to Miami, where it was then put on a freighter bound for the Bahamas. The shipment arrived on shore in Nassau on Saturday, giving equipment staff plenty of time to prepare before the team’s arrival Monday afternoon.

“We chose to do that so there wasn’t any chance that one team would be with their stuff while one team was without their stuff,” Spears said. “If the ship reaches port, we both get our gear.”

And why didn’t they just fly their equipment down, you might ask? For starters, it would have created weight issues on the team plane, but there was more to the decision to hit the high seas than physics alone.

“To get through customs, the individual parts have to be itemized and serial coded, and you have to provide the numbers,” Spears said. “So imagine a helmet that has multiple snaps that you have to individually identify for customs agents going into a new country. But if we freight it, we provide them with a sheet acknowledging all of the things on the freight and that is sufficient for their purposes, because of how they check. So we did that, which is what all of the teams have done that have played in the Bahamas.”

James D. Morgan

Getty Images