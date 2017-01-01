All the ways Alabama’s defense completely dominated Washington
No. 4 Washington entered Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Alabama boasting a top-20 offense. The Huskies left utterly humbled.
Here's a look at the many ways the Tide completely shut down the Huskies.Kevin C. Cox Getty Images
It was the Huskies' lowest-scoring game of the season
Their seven points scored were six fewer than their previous low of the season — 13 against USC, their only other loss. Washington scored at least 31 in each of its 12 wins and was averaging 44.5 points per game coming into the Peach Bowl.Bob Rosato RVR Photos/USA TODAY Sports
It was their worst game by total yardage
With just 150 passing yards and a dismal 44 on the ground, the 194 yards of total offense Washington produced was nearly 100 yards worse than its previous worst — 276, in that loss to USC. The Huskies managed at least 380 yards — double Saturday's total — in every other game.Streeter Lecka Getty Images
It was their first game with three turnovers
One of them proved especially costly, as Alabama's Ryan Anderson returned an interception 26 yards for a game-changing touchdown with just over a minute left in the first half. Alabama also turned a first-quarter Washington fumble into a field goal and picked off quarterback Jake Browning a second time on a desperation throw in the game's closing minute. Only twice this season had Washington even turned it over twice — once, again, in the loss to USC.Brett Davis USA TODAY Sports
Jake Browning had one of his worst games of the season
Colorado held him to 11 fewer completions and 32 fewer yards in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but Browning's 20 completions for 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions still made for his worst game of the season by QB rating (83.9). The Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year topped 100 in every other game, racking up over 3,200 yards with 42 touchdowns and 7 interceptions on the season headed into the Peach Bowl. Browning had 49 yards and his lone touchdown on the Huskies' early scoring drive and was effectively shut down after that.Jason Getz USA TODAY Sports
1,300-yard rusher Myles Gaskin was completely silenced
A first-team All-Pac-12 running back, Gaskin was a total non-factor against Alabama. His 34 yards rushing were his worst total of the season.Brett Davis USA TODAY Sports
John Ross was held to just 28 yards
Another first-team All-Pac-12 member and the big-play threat of the Huskies offense, the team's leading receiver had only five catches for 28 yards. Neither were season lows, but the 5.6 yards per catch was his rock bottom for the season, and this was just the fourth time this season the 17-touchdown Ross was held without a score. The other three were all blowout wins.Bob Rosato RVR Photos/USA TODAY Sports