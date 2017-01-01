All the ways Alabama’s defense completely dominated Washington

Colorado held him to 11 fewer completions and 32 fewer yards in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but Browning's 20 completions for 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions still made for his worst game of the season by QB rating (83.9). The Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year topped 100 in every other game, racking up over 3,200 yards with 42 touchdowns and 7 interceptions on the season headed into the Peach Bowl. Browning had 49 yards and his lone touchdown on the Huskies' early scoring drive and was effectively shut down after that.

Jason Getz

USA TODAY Sports