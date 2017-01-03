25 amazing photos from the 2017 Rose Bowl game

A rose by any other name

The college football world was treated to an instant classic on Monday when USC and Penn State turned the 2017 Rose Bowl into a breathless battle of haymakers and drama.

The dramatic game ended in a 52-49 victory for the Trojans, as well as a bevy of perfectly-timed and gorgeous images.

The following are the 25 best shots of the 2017 Rose Bowl, and like the game itself, they do not dissapoint.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

AP