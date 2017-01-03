25 amazing photos from the 2017 Rose Bowl game

A rose by any other name

The college football world was treated to an instant classic on Monday when USC and Penn State turned the 2017 Rose Bowl into a breathless battle of haymakers and drama.

The dramatic game ended in a 52-49 victory for the Trojans, as well as a bevy of perfectly-timed and gorgeous images.

The following are the 25 best shots of the 2017 Rose Bowl, and like the game itself, they do not dissapoint.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

25

Saquon Barkley levitates

Getty Images Getty Images

24

The stealth flyover

Sports in general needs more stealth bombers. 

Getty Images Getty Images

23

Sandwiched

Trace McSorley gets crunched by USC linebacker Cameron Smith (right) and defensive tackle Rasheem Green (left) in the second half of the Rose Bowl. Smith would be ejected from the game for his hit after a review.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

22

Penn State's Mike Gesicki skies for touchdown

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

21

The hoist game

The touchdown-to-touchdown-hoist celebration ratio at the 2017 Rose Bowl was nearly 1-to-1.

 

Getty Images Getty Images

20

The God(win) Grab

Chris Godwin skied over USC's Iman Marshall for a 72-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

19

Goodnight Godwin

When you think you've sung the game its final lullaby.

Getty Images Getty Images

18

Adoree Jackson in motion

The Trojans defensive back was caught in Ironman-ish flight as he was tackled by Penn State safety Malik Golden in the second half.

17

Saquon celebrates

Barkley celebrates his seven-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

16

The Saq-man Cometh

Getty Images Getty Images

15

"Y'all mad?"

14

The Nittany Lion goes crowd surfing

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

13

Ronald Jones II celebrates

Fourth. Quarter.

 

Getty Images Getty Images

12

Adoree Jackson helped off field with injury

A nasty ankle injury in the third quarter resulted in Jackson being helped off the field by USC staff.

Getty Images Getty Images

11

Deontay Burnett strikes

Another of the Trojans' fourth-quarter scores.

10

Ronald Jones II: Football Simba

Getty Images Getty Images

9

The Circle of Liiiiiife

Ahhhhh...

Zaginnnnnyaaaaaaaaaa...

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

8

Closeup with the man of the hour

Matt Boermeester—hero.

 

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

7

Behold his dab

USC place kicker Matt Boermeester made it clear after his game-winning kick that the dab would not be left behind in 2016. 

Getty Images Getty Images

6

Dab victim

An artful photo of Penn State's Christian Campbell reacting to the Trojans win—punctuated by USC placekicker Matt Boermeester's now-famous dab in the background.

Getty Images Getty Images

5

Orange mocha frappuccinos!

The ultimate victory.

 

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

4

SWORD MAN

USC's Zach Banner becomes Sword Man—holder of swords.

 

Dan is on Twitter. He's all for victory hoists and touchdown hoists. Pretty much all hoists except for petard hoists.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

3

"Smells like ... victory."

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

2

Adoreable Adoree

Getty Images Getty Images

1

Celebration

Getty Images Getty Images

Next Gallery
6

5 potential fits for Chip Kelly if he returns to coach in college football
Start Gallery »