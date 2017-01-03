25 amazing photos from the 2017 Rose Bowl game
A rose by any other name
The college football world was treated to an instant classic on Monday when USC and Penn State turned the 2017 Rose Bowl into a breathless battle of haymakers and drama.
The dramatic game ended in a 52-49 victory for the Trojans, as well as a bevy of perfectly-timed and gorgeous images.
The following are the 25 best shots of the 2017 Rose Bowl, and like the game itself, they do not dissapoint.
Saquon Barkley levitates
The stealth flyover
Sports in general needs more stealth bombers.
Sandwiched
Trace McSorley gets crunched by USC linebacker Cameron Smith (right) and defensive tackle Rasheem Green (left) in the second half of the Rose Bowl. Smith would be ejected from the game for his hit after a review.
Penn State's Mike Gesicki skies for touchdown
The hoist game
The touchdown-to-touchdown-hoist celebration ratio at the 2017 Rose Bowl was nearly 1-to-1.
The God(win) Grab
Chris Godwin skied over USC's Iman Marshall for a 72-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Goodnight Godwin
When you think you've sung the game its final lullaby.
Adoree Jackson in motion
The Trojans defensive back was caught in Ironman-ish flight as he was tackled by Penn State safety Malik Golden in the second half.
Saquon celebrates
Barkley celebrates his seven-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
The Saq-man Cometh
"Y'all mad?"
The Nittany Lion goes crowd surfing
Ronald Jones II celebrates
Fourth. Quarter.
Adoree Jackson helped off field with injury
A nasty ankle injury in the third quarter resulted in Jackson being helped off the field by USC staff.
Deontay Burnett strikes
Another of the Trojans' fourth-quarter scores.
Ronald Jones II: Football Simba
The Circle of Liiiiiife
Ahhhhh...
Zaginnnnnyaaaaaaaaaa...
Closeup with the man of the hour
Matt Boermeester—hero.
Behold his dab
USC place kicker Matt Boermeester made it clear after his game-winning kick that the dab would not be left behind in 2016.
Dab victim
An artful photo of Penn State's Christian Campbell reacting to the Trojans win—punctuated by USC placekicker Matt Boermeester's now-famous dab in the background.
Orange mocha frappuccinos!
The ultimate victory.
SWORD MAN
USC's Zach Banner becomes Sword Man—holder of swords.
Dan is on Twitter. He's all for victory hoists and touchdown hoists. Pretty much all hoists except for petard hoists.
"Smells like ... victory."
Adoreable Adoree
Celebration
