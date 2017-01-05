21 photos of pure joy to convince you all college football bowls matter

It's not just about the playoff

You hear it every bowl season — why do we have so many of these so-called meaningless bowl games. Yes, unless you're a superfan or a gambler or bored over the holidays and looking for something to watch, the 40-game postseason featuring just two games that factor into deciding the national champion can seem tedious.

To the players and teams who get the reward after a long season, though, it's often anything but. We scoured the photo wires for the best images of unfettered joy — and the stories behind them — to prove it.

Ronald Cortes

Getty Images