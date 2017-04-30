The 10 colleges that produced the most 2017 NFL Draft picks

The NFL Draft isn't just a chance to give football-mad fans a brief repreive from the long offseason, but also gives college fans prime fodder to debate which schools and conferences produce the most NFL players.
So on draft weekend, we decided to look at the 10 colleges who put the most players in the league this year.
While Texas A&M, Washington, USC, Pitt and UCLA just missed the top 10 with five each, here are the top 10 schools with the most players selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, in descending order:
10
North Carolina (6)
A surprisingly impressive haul for a college program which finished just 8-5 overall last season. But the Tar Heels' depth specifically showed on the offensive side of the ball: There, North Carolina had two running backs selected (T.J. Logan and Elijah Hood), and two wide receivers (Ryan Switzer and Mack Hollins). North Carolina also had the first quarterback off the board, Mitchell Trubisky, who — in a surprise move — went to the Bears at No. 2 overall.
9
Clemson (6)
Considering that they're the reigning national champions, it wasn't a huge draft weekend for Dabo Swinney's club. But say this for Clemson: They made their draft picks count. Of their six selections, two went in the Top 12 overall: Wide receiver Mike Williams went No. 7 to the Chargers and quarterback Deshaun Watson went No. 12 to the Texans.
8
Tennessee (6)
A solid weekend in the draft should make Tennessee fans happy, but it won't take the damper off the Vols' disappointing 9-4 overall finish last season. Amongst the notable Vols selected were DE Derek Barnett (pictured), who went in the first round to the Eagles, as well as quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who was selected in the fourth round by the Steelers.
7
Ohio State (7)
Compared to a historic 2016 NFL Draft (where the Buckeyes had a record 12 selections through the first four rounds), it was a relatively quiet weekend for Urban Meyer's program, who had "only" seven players selected in this year's draft. Despite the dwindling total, the Buckeyes still had three first rounders — including arguably the most surprising one of all, cornerback Gareon Conley, who was selected by the Raiders at No. 24 overall, even while he remains under investigation for sexual assault.
6
Miami (8)
It's not how you start, but how you finish, at least for "The U," which didn't have its first player drafted until the 29th pick (tight end David Njoku) before seven more of his teammates were selected on Friday and Saturday. Among those selections was quarterback Brad Kaaya, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round. Ironically (or maybe not), the man who recruited Kaaya to Coral Games, Miami former head coach Al Golden, is now Detroit's tight ends coach.
5
LSU (8)
The Tigers always produce NFL talent, and 2017 was absolutely no exception. LSU's good fortune ran from the top of the draft (where RB Leonard Fournette and S Jamal Adams were selected in the top six) all the way to the bottom, where (WR Malachi Dupre was among the last 10 players taken in the seventh round).
4
Florida (8)
The Gators won a second-straight SEC East title thanks to their defense, and it was not lost on NFL teams this draft weekend. Seven of the Gators' eight selections were on the defensive side of the ball, including linebacker Jarrad Davis, a first-round selection of the Detroit Lions.
3
Utah (8)
To some, the Utes may be a surprise entrant on this list — but they shouldn't be, considering they've won at least nine games each of the last three seasons. Utah's most notable selection was probably first rounder Garett Bolles, who stole the show when he brought his baby on stage to meet Roger Goodell with him.
2
Alabama (10)
The first few hours of the NFL Draft was littered with "what's wrong with Alabama" chatter when none of Nick Saban's players were selected in the top 15. Of course that narrative flipped quickly when four Alabama players — Marlon Humphrey, Jonathan Allen, O.J. Howard and Reuben Foster — were all subsequently selected by the end of the first round. It didn't take long for the Crimson Tide to get on the board Friday either — OT Cam Robinson was the second pick of the second round.
1
Michigan (11)
While Jim Harbaugh was hanging with the Pope in Rome, his former players were dominating the draft with 11 picked overall (though a lot of the credit should go to Brady Hoke's staff who recruited most of the players to Ann Arbor). That list included two first-round picks, Jabrill Peppers (Browns) and Taco Charlton (Cowboys). But as they say, Hail to the Victors! It was a heck of a draft weekend for the Wolverines.
