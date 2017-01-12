11 most important games of the 2017 college football regular season

When these two teams met at Kyle Field last September, it felt like a make-or-break game that both programs and their respective coaches absolutely needed to win. And with their next matchup at the Rose Bowl next September, the situation should be eerily similar.

If anything, the stakes might be higher in 2017. Kevin Sumlin entered 2016 on the hot seat, only to coach himself off it, and end 2016 on an even hotter seat after the Aggies lost five of their final seven games. Things aren’t much better in Westwood for Jim Mora, who saw Josh Rosen go down with injury, then saw his program crumble without him and finish 4-8.

The losing coach of this game will find himself on the top of hot seat rankings by the start of Week 2 next year.

