11 teams that missed the College Football Playoff but could make it in 2017

Folks, I’ve got some bad news: After five months, thousands of angry playoff debates and one national title game for the ages, college football is officially over. With Clemson your 2016 national champion, we’ve got a long, painful, eight-month stretch between now and the start of the start of the 2017 season.

Even though there’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 240 days between now and kickoff, it’s never too early to look ahead. Most of the major NFL declarations have been made, and for the first time, it’s safe to start projecting out next season. Clemson will almost certainly take a step back without Deshaun Watson, and with Alabama, Ohio State and Washington all suffering major personnel losses as well, it seems likely that there will be some new blood in next year’s College Football Playoff.

So which teams that missed this season’s playoff could make it next winter? Here are 11.