The 20 most unforgettable images from the 2016 college football season

Oh, you remember that picture above, don't you? Of course you do. It came on college football's opening day this year, and really did set the tone for the season ahead. On that day, LSU came to Lambeau Field as a double-digit favorite and national title contender, and fell to Wisconsin.

The win propelled the Badgers to a surprising 10-3 season and the Big 10 West title. It also would help push Les Miles out the door just a few weeks later.

So what other images stand out as the unforgettable moments that defined the 2016 season. Here are 20.