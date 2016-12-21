The 20 most unforgettable images from the 2016 college football season
Oh, you remember that picture above, don't you? Of course you do. It came on college football's opening day this year, and really did set the tone for the season ahead. On that day, LSU came to Lambeau Field as a double-digit favorite and national title contender, and fell to Wisconsin.
The win propelled the Badgers to a surprising 10-3 season and the Big 10 West title. It also would help push Les Miles out the door just a few weeks later.
So what other images stand out as the unforgettable moments that defined the 2016 season. Here are 20.
Charlie Strong gets his 'signature' win
After that unforgettable opening day, Texas and Notre Dame took center stage on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend and the Longhorns picked up what many believed to be the 'signature' win of the Charlie Strong era.
As it turned out, neither Notre Dame nor Texas was very good, and by the end of the season, Strong lost his job. But on that night, you couldn't tell the Longhorns players that, as they carried Strong off the field.
Lamar Jackson has his first 'Heisman moment'
No one was quite sure what to make of Jackson's eight-touchdown performance in Louisville's opener against Charlotte, but we got a good idea what was to come a week later against Syracuse.
Jackson tallied five total touchdowns - including this leaping score - on his way to eventually earning the Heisman Trophy.
The Battle at Bristol
For the first time ever, college football came to a NASCAR race track, as Tennessee and Virginia Tech played in front of the biggest crowd in college football history. Over 150,000 people crowded into Bristol Motor Speedway for a game simply known as 'The Battle at Bristol.'Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Christopher Hanewinckel
LSU thinks it beat Auburn
The Tigers vs. Tigers matchup had a "loser leaves town" feel to it with both Gus Malzahn and Les Miles on the hot seat entering the game.
And it seemed as though as Miles would live to coach another day, thanks to a touchdown pass from Danny Etling to D.J. Chark as time expired. Above, Chark is hoisted on his teammates shoulders.
But the call gets overturned
Unfortunately for LSU, the clock expired before Etling took the snap and the touchdown was overturned.
As it turned out, the "loser leaves town" moniker had some truth to it. Miles was fired as LSU's head coach the next day.
Tennessee wins by Hail Mary against Georgia
Tennessee made a habit of coming back from big deficits early in the season, trailing Appalachian State, Virginia Tech and Florida in its first few games, but finding a way to win each. But Georgia appeared to be different. The Vols gave up the go-ahead score with just 10 seconds to go.
But after a penalty gave them a manageable shot at a Hail Mary, Joshua Dobbs completed a 43-yard, game-winning strike to Jauan Jennings.
Butch Jones can't contain himself
The play was so emotional, it literally brought Butch Jones to tears.
The victory improved the Vols to 5-0, which, sadly, would serve as the high-water mark of their season. They'd lose their next three games, and finish the year 8-4.
James Quick comes up juuuuuust short against Clemson
Louisville-Clemson might have been the game of the season, but the Cardinals came up just a yard or two short from a potential victory.
On a fourth and nine with the game on the line, Lamar Jackson hit James Quick. But he was knocked out of bounds just short of the first down, allowing the Tigers to escape with a victory.
Penn State stuns Ohio State
James Franklin entered the Ohio State-Penn State matchup game on the hot seat, and came out with a program-defining win.
The key moment came when Grant Haley blocked a field goal with under five minutes to go and returned it for the game-winning touchdown, leaving the Buckeyes stunned in Happy Valley.
Jonathan Allen pummels Trevor Knight
A Top 10 matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M proved to be no matchup at all, as the Crimson Tide went on to beat the Aggies, 33-14. The highlight of the game was the picture above, when Jonathan Allen delivered a massive hit on Aggies quarterback Trevor Knight.
Welcome to 'Shakeup Saturday'
After Pitt started the second Saturday of November with a stunning upset of No. 3 Clemson, USC continued it, dominating Washington in a 26-13 win in Seattle.
Afterward, USC quarterback Sam Darnold led the band as they played the school's fight song.
Iowa pulls the upset too
And just a few minutes - literally - after the Trojans stunned the Huskies, Iowa shocked Michigan at Kinnick Stadium.
In total, three of the Top 9 teams in the country fell on 'Shakeup Saturday' including the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 teams in the country.
Kansas pulls off the ultimate upset
Charlie Strong's seat was already hot when the Longhorns went to Lawrence on the second to last weekend of the season, but nobody could have anticipated what happened next.
Kansas beat the Longhorns 24-21 in overtime, their first victory over an FBS school in almost two full calendar years.
LSU romps past Texas A&M on Thanksgiving night
And afterward the team chanted "Keep Coach O" in the postgame locker room.
That's exactly what happened two days later, when Orgeron was given the full-time head coaching job at LSU.
A Michigan-Ohio State thriller
This addition to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry came down to the wire, as the key play came on a Buckeyes 4th down conversion in overtime. On the critical play, Jim Harbaugh can be seen arguing where the referees spotted the ball.
Buckeyes win!
Just two plays later, Curtis Samuel scampered to the end zone for the game-winning score, clinching a Buckeyes victory and an unofficial spot in the College Football Playoff.Gregory Shamus
The Huskies are the Pac-12 champs
Washington celebrated in style too, winning its first Pac-12 title since 2000 and earning a trip to the College Football Playoff in the process.Kyle Terada Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Saban celebrates in style
How do you celebrate a third straight SEC title and third straight trip to the college football playoff? By flipping your hat backwards, of course.Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Icon Sportswire
Penn State caps a special season
The Nittany Lions didn't make the playoff, but won the Big Ten title - with nine straight wins overall - to earn a trip to the Rose Bowl.©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
Go Army, beat Navy
And what better way to cap the regular season than in Philly, where Army beat Navy for the first time in 15 years.
Can't wait to see what bowl season has in store for us.Getty Images Getty Images