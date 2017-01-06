15 prop bets we wish existed for the 2017 CFP championship game

Not the prop bets the CFP wants — the prop bets it NEEDS

The College Football Playoff championship game kicks off Monday night and money is being laid down on this game between Clemson and Alabama.

Online sportsbooks are showing money moving toward a Clemson upset, and many have yet to post prop bets on the crowning game of the college football season.

This, obviously, is a shame, because prop bets are by far the most entertaining and interesting gambles in the sports gambling sphere. But fear not, because I've taken the liberty of filling this void with prop bets that should be in place for the Crimson Tide's attempt to steamroll the Clemson Tigers on the way to another title.

These are 15 prop bets we wish existed, but sadly, do not. I've also provided the lines and set some early odds for the occurrences. A guy can dream for a Tebow prop bet, can't he?

Over/under metric tons of human wreckage Bo Scarbrough will leave in his wake

If Bo Scarbrough gets 20 rushing attempts and breaks 20 tackles over the course of said attempts, he’ll leave about 4,400 pounds of defeated opponent laying in his wake (assuming the average defender he runs over weights about 220 pounds).
 
With these calculations, Scarbrough will leave about two metric tons of human wreckage in his wake against Clemson.
 
The Line: 2 metric tons
Number of times Lane Kiffin is mentioned during broadcast

This includes pre-, during and post-game broadcasts across the 15 channels ESPN will dedicate to airing the game. If Pablo Torre makes a noise that sounds like “Lane” while eating Jimmy John’s over on ESPN 37, that counts.
 
The Line: 12.5
Total number of words exchanged between Dabo and Saban after game

Personally, I consider the “YEAHP” coaches make when meeting at half field after a big game to be one word created by two people, but technically speaking, it is two words.
 
The Line: 2.5 (Under: +200, Over: -150)

Number of “Jalen Hurts is just 18” remarks during the game

HE CAN BARELY VOTE AND HE’S LEADING THIS ALABAMA TEAM TO A NATIONAL TITLE GAME ISN’T NICK SABAN AMUURZZZING???
 
The Line: 6.5 

Number of sad/confused Alabama fraternity bros shown onscreen

The flanneled masses of Alabama Greek life are a staple of on-screen reaction shots, and they’re at their best when shown in that delicate trying-to-come-to-terms-with-their-own-mortality phase after their opponents score.
 
The Line: 4.5 
 
Tim Tebow appearances

Unfortunately, I don’t believe we’ll be graced by his Tebowness this championship, but there was a glorious moment in SEC Network history where one could expect to see his shining, flawless complexion on our television screen trying his hardest.
 
The Line: Tebow appears (+800), no Tebow (-800).
Post-Bama victory Drake sighting

A bet on whether or not Drake will congratulate Alabama or be seen in Crimson Tide gear if an Alabama victory were to come to pass.
 
The Line: Yes (-190), No (+150).
Johnny Manziel sighting/on-air reference

A bet on whether or not Johnny Manziel will be seen, mentioned or send out a tweet during the game. Blurry images purporting to show Jonathan F. Football watching the game alone at a bar in Ohio do count. 
 
The Line: Yes (+220), No (-200).

“We Want Bama” sign shown on-screen

There’s always one.
 
The Line: Yes (- 170), No (+150). 
 
Marlins Man appears onscreen

HE IS EVERYWHERE.
 
The Line: Yes (-250), No (+250).
Reporter brings up Saban retiring in postgame

The ultimate dance with the devil.

The Line: Happens (+450), Doesn't (-500). 

Number of Nick Saban smiles

I’m going with two-and-a-half. Two-and-a-half feels right.
 
The Line: 2.5
On-air personality asks if Ohio State’s loss shows flaws in CFP selection

“It’s a fair question: Do big market teams like Ohio State get the benefit of the [12-minute audio recording of liquid garbage being flung onto house fire]?"
 
The Line: Yes (-300), No (+270)
Deshaun Watson’s draft stock is discussed on-air

“Experts are projecting Deshaun Watson could be drafted by the Jets at six."
 
“That would be terrible for him and our country at large."
 
“I agree wholeheartedly."
 
“Back to you, Tom."
 
The Line: Yes (-160), No (+180). 
 

Player, coach or mascot is Crying Jordan’d before 2nd quarter

We’ll have to vet for authenticity and to make sure none of the bettors rigged the MJ-ing in their favor, but it’s almost an assumed certainty that someone or something affiliated with either program will be CJ’d before the first half of action ends in the CFP championship.
 
The Line: Clemson MJ-ing (-550), Alabama MJ-ing (+700). 
 
Dan is on Twitter. He'll be manipulating at least one of these bets personally.

