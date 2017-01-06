15 prop bets we wish existed for the 2017 CFP championship game
Not the prop bets the CFP wants — the prop bets it NEEDS
The College Football Playoff championship game kicks off Monday night and money is being laid down on this game between Clemson and Alabama.
Online sportsbooks are showing money moving toward a Clemson upset, and many have yet to post prop bets on the crowning game of the college football season.
This, obviously, is a shame, because prop bets are by far the most entertaining and interesting gambles in the sports gambling sphere. But fear not, because I've taken the liberty of filling this void with prop bets that should be in place for the Crimson Tide's attempt to steamroll the Clemson Tigers on the way to another title.
These are 15 prop bets we wish existed, but sadly, do not. I've also provided the lines and set some early odds for the occurrences. A guy can dream for a Tebow prop bet, can't he?
Over/under metric tons of human wreckage Bo Scarbrough will leave in his wake
Number of times Lane Kiffin is mentioned during broadcast
Total number of words exchanged between Dabo and Saban after game
Number of “Jalen Hurts is just 18” remarks during the game
Number of sad/confused Alabama fraternity bros shown onscreen
Tim Tebow appearances
Post-Bama victory Drake sighting
Johnny Manziel sighting/on-air reference
“We Want Bama” sign shown on-screen
Marlins Man appears onscreen
Reporter brings up Saban retiring in postgame
The ultimate dance with the devil.
The Line: Happens (+450), Doesn't (-500).Don Juan Moore Getty Images
Number of Nick Saban smiles
On-air personality asks if Ohio State’s loss shows flaws in CFP selection
Deshaun Watson’s draft stock is discussed on-air
Player, coach or mascot is Crying Jordan’d before 2nd quarter