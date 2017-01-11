The 11 toughest college football players to replace in 2017
The college football season is over, which means we have until August to discuss the 2017 college football season.
As the NFL Draft approaches and high-end talent departs, here are the 11 players that will prove toughest to replace next year:Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Kaaya - QB - Miami
Kaaya might be going into the NFL Draft a bit prematurely (in my estimation) but he's leaving behind a huge hole at The U. Redshirt freshman Jack Allison is the most likely option to replace him.Brian Spurlock Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Dalvin Cook - RB - FSU
It's impossible to replace a guy like Cook — he's a generational talent at running back — but FSU does recruit like crazy, so the loss won't be as pronounced as it could be. Still, Jacques Patrick and Cam Akers are not Dalvin Cook.Glenn Beil Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports
Rod Johnson - LT - FSU
The tougher player to replace at Florida State is Johnson — there's limited experience behind him on the depth chart and in the ACC that doesn't bode well.Rob Kinnan Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Adoree Jackson - DB/KR - USC
Jackson has not declared for the NFL Draft... yet.
It's fully expected that the defensive back and explosive kick returner will test the NFL waters, and while USC has depth from years of excellent recruiting, Clay Helton will have a difficult time replacing Jackson's game-breaking ability.Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jabrill Peppers - ATH - Michigan
If you can find another linebacker that returns punts and can be used as a goal-line back, I'd be shocked. Peppers' performance was slightly overrated at the national level, but on the local level, everyone knows how important Peppers was for the Wolverines in 2016.Mike Carter Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Barnett - DE - Tennessee
That incredible motor that helped Barnett accrue the most sacks in program history might be missed more than the tremendous production.Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Budda Baker - S - Washington
Great in the run game. Great in coverage. He played everywhere and was great everywhere. Washington has recruited tremendously in the secondary, but they're not going to find another Baker.Casey Sapio Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports
Pat Elfin - C - Ohio State
The linchpin of the OSU offensive line, Elfin's leadership both on and off the field will be missed. Brady Taylor or Billy Price could take over, but they're going to have a really hard time matching what Elfin brought to the Buckeyes.Joseph Maiorana Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Myles Garrett - DE - Texas A&M
We've seen a sneak preview — when Garrett, one of the most gifted pass rushers to play in the last decade, was on the field and healthy, the Texas A&M defense was ferocious. When he was out or playing injured (this was common in 2016), the Aggies were a pedestrian unit.Tim Heitman Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Pat Mahomes - QB - Texas Tech
Mahomes had 5,337 yards of total offense in 2016. I do not believe Iowa transfer Nic Shimonek can match that.Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Deshaun Watson - QB - Clemson
It's almost so obvious it doesn't need to be stated. You watched the title game.
This job will go to Zerrick Cooper or five-star freshman Hunter Johnson, and while both have a chance to be great, they won't be Watson.John David Mercer John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports