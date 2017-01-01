10 memories of last season’s Alabama-Clemson championship game
Same time, next year
Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney are back at it again. The Crimson Tide and Tigers will meet Jan. 9 in Tampa in a rematch of last season's 45-40 thriller that went to 'Bama.Getty Images Getty Images
Derrick Henry
The Heisman Trophy winner scored three touchdowns while rushing for 158 yards on 36 carries. He opened the scoring with this 50-yard romp.Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports Matt Kartozian
DeShaun Watson
The Clemson quarterback threw two touchdown passes to Hunter Renfrow in the first half as the teams went to the locker room tied, setting the stage for a wild last 30 minutes, inlcluding a mesmerizing final quarter. Watson, himself, accounted for 478 total yards, 407 in the air and throwing four touchdown passes.
Adam Griffth
Adam Griffith kicked a 33-yard field goal to tie the game at 24 with 10:34 left. However, it was what the Tide kicker did next that stunned Clemson and the crowd. Nick Saban called for an onsides kick and Alabama recovered.
O.J. Howard
The Tide tight end had caught a 53-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. After the onsides kick, he caugh at 51-yard pass from Jake Coker to give Alabama a 31-24 lead it never relinquished.Getty Images Getty Images
Kenyan Drake
A Clemson field goal brough the Tigers within 31-27. However, special teams bit Clemson, agains. Kenyan Drake took the ensuing kickoff back 95 yards to a touchdown.Getty Images Getty Images
Watson to Scott
Clemson didn't quit. In fact, the Tigers never stopped battling. Watson found Artavis Scott for a 15-yard touchdown with 4:40 left and the Tigers were within 38-33, but a two-point conversion failed.
Getty Images Getty Images
Derrick Henry, again
Lane Kiffin kept calling his Heisman Trophy winners number and with 1:07 left in the game, Henry scored his third touchdown of the game to make it 45-33.John Reed
The final touchdown
With 12 seconds left, Watson found Jordan Leggett from 24 yards to bring the Tigers within 45-40. Forty points were scored in 10:22 of the final quarter. In all, the teams combined for 1,023 total yards.Getty Images Getty Images
Title to the Tide
Alabama celebrates its fourth national title in seven years. One huge difference was special teams. Clemson came in ranked near the bottom and Alabama preyed on the weakness, with an onsides kick, kick return for a touchdown, and blocking a field goal.