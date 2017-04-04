LeBron, Wade tweet their thoughts on refs from NCAA Championship | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Chris Broussard, Colin Cowherd, Cris Carter and Jason Whitlock discuss the officiating controversy during the National Championship game; as well as Dwayne Wade and LeBron James' tweets.

More  Speak for Yourself  Videos

LeBron seen yelling at Tristan Thompson vs Pacers - does it matter? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron seen yelling at Tristan Thompson vs Pacers - does it matter? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

23 hours ago

Are the Golden State Warriors too cocky? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Are the Golden State Warriors too cocky? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

1 day ago

Has LeBron James taken on too much responsibility? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Has LeBron James taken on too much responsibility? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

4 days ago

LeBron and Cavaliers must 'flip the switch' before playoffs start | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron and Cavaliers must 'flip the switch' before playoffs start | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

4 days ago

Cam Newton responds to public criticism from Ron Rivera | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Cam Newton responds to public criticism from Ron Rivera | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

4 days ago

Kristine reacts to LaVar's influence over Lonzo Ball before NBA draft | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Kristine reacts to LaVar's influence over Lonzo Ball before NBA draft | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

6 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos