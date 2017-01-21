Youngstown State gets 1st win at Green Bay since 2003 (Jan 20, 2017)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) Cameron Morse had 27 points to help Youngstown State beat Green Bay 92-89 on Friday night, the Penguins’ first road win against the Phoenix since 2003.

Francisco Santiago gave Youngstown State (9-12, 3-5 Horizon) the lead for good at 88-85 on a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left. Kerem Kanter cut the deficit to one for Green Bay (11-8, 5-2), but Brett Frantz made all four free throws to secure it for the Penguins. Trevor Anderson missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have tied it.

The Penguins had the largest lead of the second half at 64-58 and neither team led by more than four points over the final 13 minutes.

Youngstown State had all five starters reach double figures. Jorden Kaufman and Frantz had 17 points each, Braun Hartfield scored 12 and Santiago had 10.

Kanter led the Phoenix with 21 points and Charles Cooper scored 18.