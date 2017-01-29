Youngstown State beats Cleveland State 67-64 (Jan 28, 2017)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) Cameron Morse scored 23 points, Brett Frantz added 17 with three 3-pointers, and Youngstown State held off Cleveland State to win 67-64 on Saturday night, handing the Vikings their third straight loss.

The Penguins opened the second half with a 13-2 run capped by Devin Haygood’s dunk for a 46-31 lead. The Vikings closed to 53-47 on an 8-0 run capped by Anthony Wright’s 3-pointer, then trailed 55-52 after Wright’s 3 with 6:37 left.

Daniel Levitt’s 3 pulled the Vikings to within 65-62 and Demonte Flannigan’s jumper made it a two-point game with 1:16 to go. Francisco Santiago’s free throw gave the Penguins a 67-64 lead and Bobby Word’s 3-pointer with four seconds left missed.

Youngstown State (10-13, 4-6 Horizon) made 10 of 19 free throws and held the Vikings to 39.1 percent shooting from the field.

Demonte Flannigan scored 16 points for Cleveland State (6-16, 2-8).