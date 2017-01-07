Yale overwhelms Mitchell 102-46 in final nonconference tilt (Jan 07, 2017)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) Noah Yates and Jordan Bruner had 14 points apiece, Miye Oni added 13 with nine rebounds and five assists, and Yale beat Division III Mitchell College 102-46 on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ 20th straight win at home.

Bruner, who made 6 of 10 from the field and added four blocks and five boards, hit a layup with 13:31 left in the half to begin a 27-8 run over the next eight minutes.

The Bulldogs led 48-26 at the break, and Mitchell never got within 20 points the rest of the way. Mack Bertram-Gregory and Domenico Santiago led the Mariners with 11 points. Hasani Williams scored 10.

Yale finished nonconference play with an 8-5 record and opens Ivy League action against Penn on Friday.

Yale had nine of 11 players shoot at least 50 percent from the field and scored at least 100 points for the first time since Jan. 10, 2015.