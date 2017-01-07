Xavier reinstates Myles Davis after suspending him in September

Xavier’s Myles Davis will rejoin the team, coach Chris Mack told FOX Sports on Saturday

Davis, a senior guard, was suspended indefinitely from “all basketball related activities” on Sept. 2. Davis hasn’t practiced with the team since his suspension.

Davis faced two misdemeanor criminal damaging charges related to an ex-girlfriend and eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct.

Over the course of his career, Davis has connected on 168 3-pointers and scored 928 points. He averaged 10.8 points and 4.1 assists a game last season.

Xavier currently sits at 13-2 and travels to face top-ranked Villanova on Tuesday.