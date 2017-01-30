Xavier loses starting guard Edmond Sumner to season-ending injury

Xavier’s starting guard Edmond Sumner suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s game against St. John’s and will miss the remainder of the season, the school announced Monday.

Sumner, a 6-foot-6 sophomore out of Detroit, landed awkwardly on his left leg when he drove to the rim late in Xavier’s 82-77 win over St. John’s. Sumner is expected to have surgery in the “near future,” according to Dr. Robert Burger, Xavier’s team doctor.

Xavier head coach Chris Mack said that he is “devastated” for Sumner and lent words of encouragement for the star guard in a statement released by the school.

Sumner was in the midst of the most productive season of his career, averaging 15 points, five assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.