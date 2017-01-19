Wyoming holds off San Jose State 80-70 (Jan 18, 2017)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Jordan Naughton had 15 points, Louis Adams added 14 and Wyoming held off San Jose State for an 80-70 win on Wednesday night.

Jason McManamen and Justin James added 10 points each for the Cowboys (13-6, 3-3 Mountain West). Brandon Clarke had 19 points and Ryan Welage scored 14 for the Spartans (9-8, 2-4).

Wyoming had an 11-0 run late in the first half and reached its largest lead of 21 with 34 seconds left in the period. San Jose State’s Welage had a layup to cut the deficit to 50-31 at halftime.

San Jose State had 14-3 run early in the second half and rallied in the final seven minutes to get to 76-70 on Clarke’s jumper with 1:14 to go.

James hit a pair of free throws with 46 seconds and Alan Herndon added two more to secure it for the Cowboys with 29 seconds remaining.