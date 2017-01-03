Wyche’s 20 PTs sends St. Peter’s past Monmouth 71-61 (Jan 02, 2017)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) Trevis Wyche scored 20 points and passed out eight assists and Quadir Welton had 11 points and eight rebounds and St. Peter’s beat Monmouth 71-61 on Monday night.

Leading 40-38 with 9:24 to play, St. Peter’s (6-7, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic) had a 9-1 run sparked by Wyche, who sank a pair of free throws and a jumper.

Wyche later converted a pair of free throws and Welton’s layup extended the Peacocks’ lead to 63-48 with 2:47 left. Monmouth reeled off eight straight – six coming from the free throw line- and Micah Seaborn’s layup cut the deficit to seven.

Quinn Taylor added a pair of free throws before Seaborn countered with a 3 to make it 65-59 but the Hawks couldn’t get closer.

Seaborn had 19 points and five rebounds and Justin Robinson had 11 points and eight rebounds for Monmouth (10-5, 2-2).