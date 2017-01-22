Wright, Bartley lift UL Lafayette over Texas St. 79-73 (Jan 21, 2017)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Jay Wright scored 23 points, Frank Bartley IV finished with 20, and the two combined to shoot 16 for 22 from the floor to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas State 79-73 on Saturday night.
Louisiana-Lafayette (13-6, 3-3 Sun Belt) took the lead for good early in the game when Bartley broke a 16-all tie with a 3-pointer 9:38 before halftime. Later, Justin Miller made a 3 and Wright hit a jumper and the Ragin Cajuns were up 10.
Kavin Gilder-Tilbury’s early 3-pointer in the second half brought Texas State (10-8, 3-3) to within six (39-33), but Wright hit a 3 and Bartley’s 3-point play extended Louisiana-Lafayette’s lead to 12.
Justin Miller had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Ragin Cajuns and Bryce Washington grabbed 10 boards. Louisiana-Lafayette was 20 for 23 from the free throw line.
Gilder-Tilbury led the Bobcats with 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting and had seven rebounds, and Nijal Pearson had 18 points.