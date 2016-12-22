Would Kansas State Fans Tolerate Grayson Allen’s Behavior?

How would you feel if a member of the Kansas State Wildcat basketball team acted the way Duke’s Grayson Allen did Wednesday night?

While Bruce Weber’s Wildcats were running past the Running Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb for their 11th win in 12 games on Wednesday, Allen was the object of scorn on social media.

He picked up a first-half technical foul after appearing to trip an Elon player.

This is not new behavior for Allen.

The Atlantic Coast Conference reprimanded him last season for tripping a Florida State player during a game.

A few days earlier, Allen received a flagrant foul for tripping a Louisville player.

After Wednesday night’s technical foul, Allen threw a tantrum that would make any three-year-old proud.

Kansas State has had discipline issues with players over the years but nothing similar to the behavior for which Allen has become infamous.

You can probably guess coach Bruce Weber and especially Bill Snyder would also handle the situation differently than what has or has not happened at Duke.

The embarrassment to Duke University and their athletic program is growing. Despite Allen’s post-game apology, the Atlantic Coast Conference needs to take a strong stand on this behavior.

Thankfully, Kansas State basketball fans are proud of their basketball players going into the team’s Christmas Break.

Bruce Weber’s team is playing some outstanding defense. They held Gardner-Webb 24 points below their season average on Wednesday night.

The 54 points allowed marked the sixth time this season the Wildcats have held an opponent to 55 points or fewer, while it was the ninth time in 12 games that K-State has limited an opponent to 40 percent or less shooting from the field.

“It was not as pretty as we would have liked it to have been. A lot of that is when you make shots, it looks a lot nicer,” said head coach Bruce Weber.

“Through these first 12 games, we have made shots up until tonight. I thought we ran some good offense in the first half. Maybe it was mentally not being there with Christmas coming and they are ready to go home. We guarded the heck out of them and I thought they were bothered by the double team.”

Down 23-22, K-State turned up the defensive intensity in the closing minutes of the first half, holding Gardner-Webb scoreless for the final 7:02 of play. The Wildcats were 5-of-6 from the field during that span and were 8-of-10 from the free throw line to build a 41-24 lead at the break.

The Wildcats held a sixth opponent to 55 points or less this season, while the Runnin’ Bulldogs became the ninth foe to shoot 40 percent or less from the field.

In addition, fans in Manhattan and across the nation can be proud of each and every member of this Wildcat team. Fans in Durham, North Carolina can’t say that about their basketball team.

The Wildcats will have a nine-day layoff before opening Big 12 Friday, December 30 against Texas at Bramlage Coliseum.

