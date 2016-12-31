Woodhouse, Yeboah spark Stony Brook past Brown, 92-89 (Dec 31, 2016)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Lucas Woodhouse and Akwasi Yeboah combined to score 47 points as Stony Brook snapped Brown’s four-game win streak and handed the Bears a home-court loss for the first time this season with a 92-89 non-conference win Saturday afternoon.

The win is the first in Providence for the Seawolves since 2000.

Woodhouse topped his one-game-old career high by scoring 27 points, knocking down 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc and converting all six free-throw attempts while dishing off five assists. Yeboah hit 4 of 6 from deep and finished with 20 points.

Stony Brook had limited itself to single-digit turnovers in four of its last six games, but committed 11 against Brown.

Tavon Blackmon led five Brown shooters into double-digit scoring with 19 points. Brandon Anderson added another 18 points while the Bears shot a collective 54 percent from the field (27 of 50).