Woodhouse’s 23 points spark Stony Brook past UMBC, 83-73 (Jan 25, 2017)

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) Lucas Woodhouse scored 23 points and Stony Brook got back to its winning ways with an 83-73 win over Maryland-Baltimore County on Wednesday night.

The Seawolves saw their six-game win streak, including five straight to open America East play, snap at Binghamton on Sunday. Stony Brook has started conference play with five straight wins three times in the last four years.

Woodhouse converted all nine of his free throw attempts, and has yet to miss from the line in a conference game. Tyrell Sturdivant added 17 points for Stony Brook (11-9, 6-1 America East) and Akwasi Yeboah contributed 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

UMBC (13-7, 4-3) snapped a two-game skid with a win over UMass-Lowell, but now have lost three of their last four conference games.

Will Darley and Jairus Lyles each scored 20 points to lead the Retrievers, with Rodney Elliott adding 13 points off the bench.