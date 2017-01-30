Wisconsin Basketball: Badgers up to No. 10 in latest AP Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers capitalized off other teams’ misfortunes and survived a scare of their own to crack this week’s AP top ten.

Facing one of their most embarrassing and unexpected losses since Rutgers beat the No. 3 Badgers back in 2015, Wisconsin turned on the jets- thanks in large part to Ethan Happ, who carried the Badgers’ men’s basketball team to a 61-54 overtime win against Rutgers on Saturday in New York City.

It was arguably one of the most dreadful games in recent memory, with the Badgers down 37-30 and shooting just 18 percent with around four minutes to go. A late offensive surge, paired with some Rutgers missed free throws and a game-tying bucket from Happ with seconds to go, the Badgers were able to force overtime and from there come out on top.

Wisconsin was on the receiving end of some scrutiny after their less-than-stellar performance, despite numerous top 25 teams falling this past week, some of which lost twice.

Ethan Happ scores more than half Wisconsin's points, averts an embarrassment vs Rutgers. Wisky should consider apologizing for winning. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) January 28, 2017

As you can imagine, Badgers fans, alumni, and former players took this to heart and had some fun with it.

Sorry for winning https://t.co/LlU3Nh8xOq — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) January 28, 2017

Just three teams entering the most recent top ten won last week, which caused for quite the shakeup.

What a crazy week in college hoops! Seven of the top-10 teams fell this week. Will we see a new No. 1? pic.twitter.com/J4bRrNfESf — ESPN College BBall (@ESPNCBB) January 29, 2017

AP Top 25:

Gonzaga Bulldogs Baylor Bears Kansas Wildcats Villanova Wildcats Arizona Wildcats Louisville Cardinals West Virginia Mountaineers Kentucky Wildcats Virginia Cavaliers Wisconsin Badgers UCLA Bruins North Carolina Tar Heels Oregon Ducks Cincinnati Bearcats Florida State Seminoles Butler Bulldogs Maryland Terrapins Saint Mary’s (CA) Gaels South Carolina Gamecocks Notre Dame Fighting Irish Duke Blue Devils Creighton Bluejays Purdue Boilermakers Florida Gators Northwestern Wildcats

The Badgers remain the highest ranked Big Ten team. New to the polls are the Northwestern Wildcats, who currently sit in the third place alone in the conference and one game behind the first place Badgers and Maryland Terrapins.

Wisconsin will stay on the road as the visit Champaign on Tuesday to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini before they head home to take on a depleted, yet dangerous Indiana Hoosiers club.

