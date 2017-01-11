Wisconsin Basketball: Badgers return home to take on Ohio State Buckeyes

The Wisconsin Badgers will look to get back on track when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes Thursday night.

Coming off a road loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to bounce back at home when they take on the struggling Ohio State Buckeyes Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (13-2, 2-1) just finished up a two-game road trip in the state of Indiana that began with a 75-68 victory over the Hoosiers in Bloomington followed by a 66-55 defeat at the hands of the Boilermakers in West Lafayette.

Since starting the season 7-1, the Buckeyes (10-6, 0-3) are just 3-5, a period that all began with a home loss to Florida Atlantic- a game in which they were favored by over 20 points. Ohio State is currently riding a three-game losing streak since conference play began, but with an average margin of defeat of just over five points.

The Badgers are undefeated on the season at home and have won their lone victory in Big Ten action at the Kohl Center, a 20-point victory in the opener against Rutgers.

Ohio State will be playing their third road game in four contests after playing all but two games in the non-conference slate in Columbus. The Buckeyes lost the opener to Illinois 75-70, followed by a one-point loss to Purdue at home and then a ten point defeat at Minnesota. Junior forward Trevor Thompson has recorded five double-doubles in the last nine games and is coming off a 15-point, 15-rebound performance in their last outing.

Since 1950, the Badgers and Buckeyes have met 120 times. Ohio State has won 73 of those meetings. Wisconsin has won the last two with Buckeyes’ last victory at the Kohl Center being a one-point win in Madison two years ago.

Leaders

Points

Wisconsin: Bronson Koenig – 14 ppg

Ohio State: Jae’Sean Tate – 14.5 ppg

Rebounds

Wisconsin: Ethan Happ – 9.1 rpg

Ohio State: Trevor Thompson – 9.1 rpg

Assists

Wisconsin: Nigel Hayes – 3.2 apg

Ohio State: JaQuan Lyle – 5.6 apg

Tip off will be at 6:00 pm CT Thursday night on ESPN.

