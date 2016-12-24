Wisconsin Basketball: Badgers demolish Florida A&M, enter Big Ten play 11-2

The Wisconsin Badgers made it look easy against the Florida A&M Rattlers Friday night, coasting to a 90-37 victory in Madison.

The Badgers (11-2) will enter a tough Big Ten schedule on a seven-game winning streak after defeating Florida A&M handily at the Kohl Center Friday night.

On, WWWWWWWisconsin! Look out below…

These guys have won 7 in a row.#OnWisconsin || #Badgers pic.twitter.com/Xcz6XsFFug — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 24, 2016

Entering as 39-point favorites, the Badgers took a young and struggling Rattlers (2-11) team as a perfect tune up game before opening up conference play against Rutgers, Indiana, and Purdue- teams that are a combined 32-6 on the season. Wisconsin will begin league play at home before heading to the state of Indiana to take on the ranked Hoosiers and Boilermakers on the road.

A balanced scoring attack helped the Badgers reach 90 points for the fourth time this season, with 13 of the 15 players who got in the game all scoring at least two points.

Freshman guard D’Mitrik Trice led the way for Wisconsin, scoring a game-high 14 points, connecting on 4-5 three pointers. Elijah Mays and Brendon Myles scored nine a piece for the Rattlers.

Senior forward Vitto Brown, who sang the national anthem before tip-off, also contributed in great fashion, scoring 11 points, but more importantly grabbing eight rebounds. Brown, who only averages under four boards a game, thought it was time to step up his aggression and be a more active player on the glass.

“I was just tired of being 6-8 and in good shape and not getting any rebounds,” Brown said. “I wanted to make my mark on the game.”

The Badgers’ “Big Three”- Nigel Hayes, Ethan Happ, and Bronson Koenig did not light up the stat sheet like they have been doing all season, yet all three played efficient basketball while they were in the game.

Hayes played just 20 minutes, as the Badgers outscored the Rattlers 47-15 in the second half giving plenty of opportunity for head coach Greg Gard to empty his bench. Hayes finished with just six points on 3-3 shooting.

Happ ended with eight points and nine rebounds in 18 minutes of action, while Koenig shot just 2-7, capping his night with eight points in 22 minutes.

Wisconsin will stay home for the time being as the host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-2) on Tuesday.

