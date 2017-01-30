Wisconsin Basketball: Badgers Bracketology Week 2

Wisconsin Basketball Moves Up in Latest Bracketology Release

In the second installment of the Bracketology series we again take a look at where the Badgers fall in terms of seeding heading toward March. Last week, the Badgers came in at a #5 seed, which in many minds was lower than what people expected. After a big week of upsets and movement in the top ten, the Badgers seeding has taken change in a positive way. Wisconsin Basketball moved up to #10 in the AP Polls, a five spot jump from the previous standing of 15.

A large part of the movement was due to a crazy week of College Basketball as many top teams fell from their respective spots. Teams like Villanova and Kentucky had tough weeks, which allowed the Badgers to benefit. Not all the credit can go to those in front of them as the Badgers did still take care of their business with a strong victory over Penn State, but left many unimpressed in the National Media after the struggle victory over Rutgers.

The Badgers struggled in their latest contest at Madison Square Garden as they barely scraped by Rutgers once again. The offense was stagnant as Ethan Happ was responsible for more than half of Wisconsin’s points in regulation. Despite the poor play, a win is a win and the Badgers continue to move up and take care of business.

Wisconsin Basketball currently sit on the four seed line, which seems to be a fair spot for Wisconsin based on the full season of work. They would take on the Zips of Akron in Milwaukee, which is the biggest bright spot going forward as they would have home court advantage in the first weekend of the NCAA tournament. The Badgers resume is still less than impressive as they don’t have any top notch win to hang their hat on. Sure they’ve taken care of business, but there is much work left to be done. Teams ahead of them have a better resume, but that does not mean the Badgers will not be able to take a jump as the season continues. With Illinois and Indiana on the docket this week, the Badgers will have to prove they can become a little more powerful on offense to move any further up.

This article originally appeared on