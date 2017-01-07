Winthrop runs away from Longwood 83-65 (Jan 07, 2017)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) Keon Johnson scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, Xavier Cooks added 13 points with 11 rebounds, and Winthrop scored 31 points off of 18 turnovers to beat first-place Longwood 83-65 on Saturday, ending the Lancers’ three-game Big South Conference win streak.

Roderick Perkins scored 13 points with three 3-pointers, Anders Broman added 10 points, and the Eagles (11-4, 3-1) outscored Longwood 40-28 in the paint to knock them out of sole possession of first place and beat them for the seventh straight time.

Longwood opened with a 7-2 run, but Winthrop (11-4, 3-1) replied with a 13-2 run in which Broman hit a 3-pointer. Johnson’s jumper sparked a 10-4 run and Winthrop led 34-24 at halftime.

Perkins and Johnson each hit 3s amid an 8-2 run and Winthrop led 40-24 early in the second half. Perkins hit another 3 and the Eagles led by 20, then by 28 with 6:41 left.

Khris Lane scored 14 for Longwood (6-9, 3-1).