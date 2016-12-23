Winthrop beats Saint Louis from the free throw line, 66-55 (Dec 22, 2016)

ST. LOUIS (AP) Keon Johnson scored 16 points and Winthrop turned a nine-point halftime lead into a 66-55 win over Saint Louis on Thursday night.

Winthrop struggled shooting from the field but connected in 21 of 29 from the free throw line to secure the victory, its season-best fourth straight.

The Eagles were 20 of 53 (37.7 percent) from the field, including 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) from distance.

Saint Louis shot 33.9 percent from the field (19 of 56), including 7 of 26 from beyond the arc. But the Billikens attempted just 17 free throws, making 10.

Johnson was just 4 of 13 from the field for Winthrop (8-3), but was 7 of 10 from the line. Xavier Cooks finished with nine points and grabbed 14 rebounds, 13 off the defensive glass, for the Eagles.

Davell Roby hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Saint Louis (4-8).