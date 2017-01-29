Willms, Artis lead UTEP over Marshall (Jan 28, 2017)
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Matt Willms scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Dominic Artis had 24 points and 11 boards and UTEP used two second-half runs Saturday night to beat Marshall 91-68.
The Miners (6-14, 4-4 Conference USA) scored 12 straight to build a 64-49 lead with 11:19 left and then scored 11 straight to push it to 80-58 with 3:13 to go.
Willms made 11 of 15 from the field and Artis was 11 of 16 to help UTEP finish 37 of 64 (57.8 percent) despite making just 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Omega Harris added 13 points and Paul Thomas scored 11.
Terrence Thompson had a career-high 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Thundering Herd (13-9, 6-3), who have lost three of five after opening the conference season winning four straight.
Ryan Taylor added 14 points and Jon Elmore scored 11. Marshall made 3 of 25 3-point attempts.