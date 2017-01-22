Williams with 30 leads Howard over North Carolina A&T 78-63 (Jan 21, 2017)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Freshman Charles Williams scored a career-high 30 points to lead Howard to a 78-63 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Williams was 11 of 21 from the floor and sank all five of his free throws for the Bison (5-14, 2-2 MEAC). James Miller added 26 points and six rebounds.

A Miller layup capped a 12-6 start for the Bison and Miller, Williams and Solomon Mangham combined for three quick 3-pointers later in the period to stretch it to 33-20 with 4:52 to go before the break.

Williams sank a 3-pointer midway through the second half to make it 58-44 with 11:07 to go and the Bison led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.

North Carolina A&T has lost 18-straight games following its 67-50 win over Greensboro College in the season opener.

Amari Hamilton led the Aggies (1-18, 0-6) with 12 points.