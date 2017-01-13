Williams 30 pts spark Northeastern romp over Drexel, 92-75 (Jan 12, 2017)

BOSTON (AP) T.J. Williams matched his career high with 30 points and Northeastern beat Drexel for the second time this season, posting a 92-75 thumping that featured five players scoring in double figures Thursday night.

Northeastern (12-5, 5-0 Colonial) beat the Dragons in overtime, 75-70 last week in Philadelphia and extended its win streak to eight straight, the longest streak since the team matched that number in 2013. Drexel now has lost five straight, including four straight conference games.

Williams shot 9 of 19 from the field, including 2 of 7 from distance, and was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line while grabbing eight boards and dishing off seven assists. Maxime Boursiquot came off the bench to score 17 points and grab 11 boards while Devon Begley collected 16 points and passed out nine assists.

Sammy Mojica scored 18 points to lead the Dragons (6-11, 0-4).