Williams’ 25 points leads Drexel over Quinnipiac 91-74 (Dec 21, 2016)

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) Rodney Williams scored 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Kari Jonsson added 17 with five 3-pointers and eight assists, and Drexel beat Quinnipiac 91-74 on Wednesday night.

Kurk Lee added 13 points and nine assists and Austin Williams scored 10 with 12 rebounds for the Dragons (6-6), who made 10 of 21 from distance.

Drexel led by 17 in the second half on Williams’ two free throws with 6:13 left.

Reggie Oliver’s 3 drew the Bobcats to within 13 with 4:09 left, but Williams made a dunk and a layup and the Dragons were back up by 17, and his dunk capped a 10-2 run to end the game.

Tyshawn Myles’ layup put Drexel up for good 30-29, sparking a 13-0 run the Dragons rode to a 51-41 halftime lead. Jonsson scored 11 with three 3-pointers in the first half.

Daniel Harris scored 13 points and Chaise Daniels added 12 for the Bobcats (4-7).