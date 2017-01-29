Will Ohio State Bother to Show Up Against Maryland?

Can Ohio State rebound against Maryland?

After coming off of a tough and embarrassing loss, Ohio State will now have to face the Big Ten leader Maryland on Tuesday. That could be quite a challenge to say the least.

Saturday night the Buckeyes faced the Iowa Hawkeyes on their court. Ohio State looked terrible for most of the game, confused and defeated at times and it seemed as though they “gave up” once they were trailing.

Early in the game, the Buckeyes’ bes top three players (arguably) Jae’Sean Tate, Marc Loving and Trevor Thompson were charged with sloppy fouls. This caused them players to sit on the bench in the early portion of the game.

Then towards the end, the game was just painful to watch with the numerous turnovers, and a lack of passion and leadership. Now sitting at the second to last spot in the Big 10 (3-6 conf.) and 13-9 overall, the Buckeyes are in a poor spot to face the Terrapins.

Ohio State’s biggest challenge will be stopping the leader of the Terps, Melo Trimble. The 6’3 junior is one of the best players in the Big Ten. Some may even argue that he is one of the top players in the country.

Trimble is a huge scoring threat for Maryland, averaging about 17ppg. Many of their fans assumed Trimble would head to the NBA draft last year, but they were pleasantly surprised to see him return to the Terrapins.

While facing Trimble and his very good Maryland team, Ohio State will face a lot of difficulties. The Bucks will need to play strong, and have a leader step up.

We need to see the same Marc Loving we saw play prior to the Iowa game, when it was thought he was finally emerging as a leader. The Buckeyes will be playing at home and are coming off of an embarrassing loss so they will be looking to get on track as they are enter the second half of the Big Ten schedule. Let’s look at the situation for the Buckeyes going up against the Terrapins, and what they need to do.

Maryland is undefeated on the road (5-0), which is very impressive, while Ohio State sits on a 8-6 home record, which is not.

Maryland is also on a 6 game win streak, while Ohio State is coming off a bad loss to the Hawkeyes.

Free throws must be made and silly fouls can’t be committed. Ohio State has to stop turning the ball over as much as they have been if they are to pull out a win.

Maryland has excelled at forcing turnovers and scoring off of them which could be bad news for the Buckeyes if they can’t hold onto the ball. Ohio State has to do more than just “show up”, they must play one of their best games of the season in hopes to defeat the leader of the Big Ten.

