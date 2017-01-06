Wiley, Von Hofe lead E Washington past Montana St, 82-64 (Jan 05, 2017)
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) Jacob Wiley made 10 of 15 from the field and finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help Eastern Washington beat Montana State 82-64 on Thursday night.
Felix Von Hofe had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Jesse Hunt scored 13 with seven boards.
The Eagles (10-5, 2-0 Big Sky Conference) used a 21-3 to take a 14-point lead with 6:34 left in the first half and led the rest of the way. Wiley scored nine of his 15 first-half points during that stretch that was capped by a Von Hofe 3-pointer.
The Bobcats (6-10, 1-2) pulled within one midway through the second half as Tyler Hall scored all of MSU’s points – including a 4-point play – during a 17-3 run. Bogdan Bliznyuk hit a 3 and Wiley and Hunt each converted a 3-point play to make it 58-48 with 8:01 to play. EWU made four 3s and 8 of 10 free throws from there to seal it.
Hall scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half. The sophomore has four games with at least 30 points this season.